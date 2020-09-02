Kickoff times announced for 4 games on Gamecocks’ football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We now know exactly when kickoff will take place for South Carolina’s first two football games of the 2020 season.
The Southeastern Conference announced the Gamecocks will host Tennessee in the season opener at Williams-Brice Stadium under the lights on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
One week later, the Gamecocks will travel to Gainesville on Oct. 3 for their first road contest of the season. They’ll face Florida at noon and that game can be seen on ESPN.
South Carolina will return home on Oct. 17 to host Auburn. However, the kickoff time for that contest has not been solidified. It will either take place at noon, 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m.
The Gamecocks will host Texas A&M in their first game in November. That contest on Nov. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium will also be a night game slated to start at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised either on ESPN or the SEC Network.
The kickoff times for the remaining games will be announced at a later date.
