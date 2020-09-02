Horry County Schools to release student schedules Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County student schedules will be available on Wednesday, ahead of the start of school.
For parents with multiple students at home, this means they’ll know if their children are learning from home on the same day.
Schedules will be posted to PowerSchool, the online access page where parents can find things like grades and attendance, no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Horry County students are headed back to school starting Sept. 8 for hybrid learning.
Students will have two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning.
Also on Thursday, parents will have more information about students’ classrooms and which groups they’ll be placed in.
Students in groups A and G will begin face-to-face learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, while students in group B will be back in the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Students in Group G are those identified as needing additional instructional support.
Parents can learn more about what a typical school day will look like for virtual students in the video below.
