Horry County Schools provide more details about the virtual learning program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Schools announced Monday they will start off the year with a hybrid learning model, students enrolled in the K-12 Virtual Program will start the school year when they log in.
“Most of the instruction is flexible and is asynchronous, so students can really work at their own pace,” Executive Director of Online Learning for HCS Edi Cox said.
In a video released by HCS, Cox said the virtual program will not be just like the distance learning every student went through this spring.
“We know a lot of families have questions about the virtual world because it’s gonna be a little different than what they experienced with e-learning, so parents and students should plan to set aside time much like the traditional school day,” she said.
Cox added in order for students to be successful, time management is key.
For elementary school students, Cox said parents should expect their child to spend 3 to 5 hours per course per week in order to keep up with learning.
For middle and high school students, timing is more flexible as they’ll have fewer live meetings to attend than elementary school students.
“But we do know from experience, that parents and students must schedule their time much like the school day and that helps students stay on pace and make sure they keep up with that week’s work,” she said.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Schools to learn more about the virtual program and other topics such as student to teacher ratio in the program, and how many teachers had to participate in the virtual program who wanted to teach traditionally.
