Horry County Facebook group donates 50 gallons of hand sanitizer to schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The need for hand sanitizer is at an all-time high as thousands of Horry County students make their way back to school next week.
One local Facebook group is trying to help Horry County Schools with that demand.
“When we received notification that we’d been chosen to receive one of the drums, my first thought was, ‘What on Earth am I going to do with 50 gallons of hand sanitizer,’” said Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response Executive Director Jennifer Mullen.
Mullen is an admin on the Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response Facebook page, which formed shortly after the pandemic started.
When Habitat for Humanity of Horry County gave the group a drum of hand sanitizer, the group asked its members to help put it to good use.
“The idea came pretty quickly with having a child of my own in school,” said Mullen. “I know that hand sanitizer is going to be really valuable for the teachers and the staff.”
The group filled 50 one-gallon jugs and the various members delivered them to Horry County Schools.
“The hand sanitizer we’re delivering is pretty strong,” said Mullen. “It will be diluted, so hopefully it will be spread around the school.”
Habitat for Humanity of Horry County received eight drums from FEMA as part of a statewide initiative called “Masking a Difference.”
So far, it’s been able to distribute seven of the eight drums to local non-profits and other Habitat for Humanity locations.
“It’s been a really great program, we’ve been excited to be a part of it, and it’s certainly fortunate that we can serve as a place for other non-profits to get the help they need,” said Habitat for Humanity of Horry County Executive Director Jason Greene.
In addition to the eight drums that Habitat for Humanity received as part of Masking a Difference, they also got 10,000 masks. They’ve been able to distribute 2,000 of those so far.
