Horry County councilmembers weigh in why mask mandate extension wasn’t discussed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County councilmembers are expressing their opinion on some procedures that happened during Tuesday night’s meeting that sparked some fireworks.
The extension of the county’s mask ordinance was listed under the consent agenda.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner explained in a Facebook post that the consent agenda “is designed to allow council to resolve matters on the record with a single vote. This gives council more time to devote to controversial or contested matter.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilman Al Allen spoke out against the mask mandate issue being under the consent agenda and a motion was made to move it to a discussion where the council could debate whether to extend the ordinance. That motion failed, and the mask mandate was extended another 60 days.
Allen went on the Liz Callaway Show on Tuesday and discussed is displeasure on the matter.
“They did not want the people to hear the open discussion or debate about imposing another 60-day emergency ordinance upon this county. They wanted to pass it without no debate, no discussion, no questions.”
Gardner also took to Facebook to say he was upset that a discussion wasn’t had on the mask mandate issue.
“This is a slippery slope. If a few members are allowed to eliminate debate, then we are on the way to eliminating democracy. Just to be clear. This is not about whether the facemask resolution should have passed. This is about whether council should have been allowed to debate the issue,” Gardner wrote.
In the Facebook post, he also announced that he intends to place the mask ordinance issue on the next council agenda to ensure that there is a debate on the matter.
