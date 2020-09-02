Hear from the candidates ahead of the November general election

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County voters have the chance to hear from several candidates ahead of the general election in November.
“The Georgetown County Chamber has invited all local, state and federal candidates, who will appear on the ballot in Georgetown County, to share their platform during this nonpartisan virtual political rally. Each local candidate will have three minutes to give a live campaign stump speech and all state and federal candidates will be given six minutes,” a press release stated.
The event, which is presented by the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
For more information on the event, including registration details, click here.
