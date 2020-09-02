Georgetown man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been arrested and faces charges related to child pornography, according to authorities.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Taurean Kerrington Howard was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 2400 block of Church Street in Georgetown. Officials said several computers, digital media storage devices and other electronics were seized.
Deputies also worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force during the investigation, according to a press release.
Howard is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Online records show he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
