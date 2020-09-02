Georgetown County schools will utilize remote instruction for first two weeks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District has released its plans for the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
According to information from the district, the Sept. 1 report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed Georgetown County has made significant progress in lowering its COVID-19 ratings.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Everything you need to know.
Superintendent Keith Price received approval from the state and the GCSD board to review the district’s reopening plan on a weekly basis instead of the bi-weekly review that was required in the original plan, a post on the district’s Facebook page stated.
Under this approval, the first week of school – Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 – will be remote instruction, GCSD officials stated. The week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 will also be remote.
A decision for the third week of school, which starts Sept. 21, will be made next week based on DHEC ratings, the post stated.
“This will allow for the possibility of moving to HYBRID in Week 3 if the numbers justify it. Schools and families will still have two weeks notice to prepare for any change,” district officials stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.