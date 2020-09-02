Georgetown County Council votes to extend face mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Council approved an extension to its emergency ordinance that requires people to wear face masks in certain businesses.
The vote Wednesday afternoon was 5-1 in favor of the ordinance, which extends the face mask requirement through Sept. 8. Councilman Raymond Newton was the sole “no” vote.
The ordinance requires all people above the age to 10 to wear a face mask when entering a food service establishment, grocery store, retail store or pharmacy that is located within Georgetown County. Employees at the businesses are also required to wear a face mask at all times while have face-to-face interaction with the public.
Georgetown County’s face mask ordinance originally went into effect on July 3 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the North Myrtle Beach City Council also voted to extend their face mask ordinance. On Tuesday night, the Horry County Council extended their emergency ordinance, but not before some contentious words among council members.
