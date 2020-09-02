FIRST ALERT: Scorching heat Friday, relief by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Blazing late summer heat will continue on Friday before some relief arrives by the Labor Day weekend.
The heat index peaked as high as 110 in many areas Thursday afternoon and similar values are expected again on Friday.
Tonight will see fair skies with a little patchy fog across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will barely drop below 80 degrees in most areas.
Friday will be another sweltering day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. High humidity will once again push the heat index to 105 to 110 from late morning through the late afternoon. Despite the high humidity, the forecast remains rain-free on Friday.
The Labor Day weekend will finally start to bring some relief in the form of a weak cold front. The front will move through the area with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.
By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will drop into the middle 80s with a noticeable drop in humidity.
The break will be short-lived though as humidity and pop up showers and storms will start to return as soon as Tuesday of next week.
