FIRST ALERT: Nana becomes 5th hurricane of 2020

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Omar was located near latitude 36.1 North, longitude 65.7 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A turn toward the east-northeast with some reduction in forward speed is forecast on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is forecast and Omar is likely to become a remnant low Thursday with dissipation expected by Saturday night.