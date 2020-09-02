FIRST ALERT: Nana becomes 5th hurricane of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Nana has become the fifth hurricane of the 2020 hurricane season.
NANA
At 11:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Nana was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 87.5 West. Nana is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and a westward or west-southwestward motion is expected tonight and Thursday. On the forecast track, Nana will make landfall along the coast of Belize within the Hurricane Warning area overnight, and move inland over Belize and Guatemala on Thursday.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little additional change in strength is expected before Nana makes landfall. Rapid weakening is expected on Thursday as Nana moves farther inland. Nana is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.
OMAR
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Omar was located near latitude 36.1 North, longitude 65.7 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A turn toward the east-northeast with some reduction in forward speed is forecast on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is forecast and Omar is likely to become a remnant low Thursday with dissipation expected by Saturday night.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS
An area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this system is possible this week as it drifts generally westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. The chance of formation is 30 percent.
A tropical wave, located just off the coast of west Africa, is producing limited shower activity. The wave is expected to merge with a disturbance centered a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands toward the end of the week. Gradual development of this system is then possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while it moves westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development is now 60%.
