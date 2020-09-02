FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued, steamy start to September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a warm and humid start to the day as you step out the door this morning. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area until 7 p.m. this evening.
Our temperatures will quickly climb into the low-mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index ranging from 105-108 degrees this afternoon. It’s going to be hot, steamy, miserable and unpleasant. That;s just some of the many words you can use to describe today’s heat.
If you are looking for a break from the humidity, it will not come in the way of rain chances just yet. We hold onto an isolated 20% chance of a shower or storm today but most locations will remain dry. That same trend continues for Thursday and Friday where additional heat advisories will be possible, especially for Thursday as the heat index reach 105-108 again.
We’re getting a lot of questions about the Labor Day Weekend and the heat by then. The good news? A cold front brings a few scattered showers to the region on Saturday with highs falling slowly behind the front. It’s not a dramatic cool down but it will serve as relief with feel like temperatures only in the low-mid 90s. Highs on Labor Day will stay in the mid-upper 80s.
