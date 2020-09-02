Educators prepare to keep students from falling behind after months of distance learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Months without face-to-face learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic could have some parents worried about how successful their students will be this school year.
For most educators, their goal is for no child to feel left behind. Since Horry County is able to go back for a hybrid learning option, some face-to-face programs will pick up.
These are programs like teachers or staff pulling students from class to work in small group settings. Just recently, selected students participated in LEAP days, giving students a sneak peak into what face-to-face instruction will be like this fall.
The LEAP days gave faculty the chance to get a better grasp of where students are educationally. Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said just like any other year, all students will be monitored and tracked for their academic progress.
She said while they may look different than parents are used to, the district will have parent/teacher conferences.
Bourcier added this is crucial to helping students throughout their school careers.
Georgetown County Schools is also weighing in on how to best prepare children for returning to the classroom. Fedrick Cohens, executive director for the school district, said communication is a big part of it.
“They need to have an active way of communicating with their child’s teacher for the school year or teachers for the school year,” Cohens said. “I think that will be the first thing that they establish, those communication methods that they will be using, whether it’s email, phone, remind 101, social media.”
Experts suggest another way for parents to help student prepare and stay on track is by organizing, goal setting, and scheduling.
