DHEC announces 26 new COVID-19 deaths, 601 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 601 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 118,699 and those who have died to 2,652, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 15 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 3,063 and the percent positive was 19.6%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,117 inpatient hospital beds, 8,167 are in use for a 80.73% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 892 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 228 are in ICU and 145 are ventilated.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 240 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you by clicking here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
