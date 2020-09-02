Deputies: Meth, stolen gun, cash, seized from Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a drug raid in Darlington County, deputies said.
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Sandlewoood Drive.
Deputies said methamphetamine, a stolen gun and cash were seized from the home.
The suspect, Leon Davis, Jr., 49, of Hartsville, was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of distribution of meth second offense, and possession with intent to distribute meth second offense.
Davis, Jr. is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
