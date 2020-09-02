Deputies: Meth, stolen gun, cash, seized from Darlington County home

Deputies: Meth, stolen gun, cash, seized from Darlington County home
Deputies said methamphetamine, a stolen gun and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 1:27 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a drug raid in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Sandlewoood Drive.

Deputies said methamphetamine, a stolen gun and cash were seized from the home.

The suspect, Leon Davis, Jr., 49, of Hartsville, was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of distribution of meth second offense, and possession with intent to distribute meth second offense.

Leon Davis, Jr.
Leon Davis, Jr. (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Davis, Jr. is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.