Conway Public Safety Building available for use as cooling shelter

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As temperatures soar across the Grand Strand, the city of Conway is reminding residents there is a place to stay to beat the heat.
According to information from the city, the Conway Public Safety Building lobby is available for use as a cooling shelter.
The building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has a restroom available for the public.
But officials are asking anyone who visits to wear a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The heat index is forecast to climb to the triple digits for the remainder of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday until 7 p.m.
The Conway Public Safety Building is located at 1600 9th Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.