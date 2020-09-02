Conway Public Safety Building available for use as cooling shelter

The Conway Public Safety Building lobby is available for use as a cooling shelter. (Source: City of Conway Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | September 2, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 12:21 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As temperatures soar across the Grand Strand, the city of Conway is reminding residents there is a place to stay to beat the heat.

According to information from the city, the Conway Public Safety Building lobby is available for use as a cooling shelter.

The building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has a restroom available for the public.

But officials are asking anyone who visits to wear a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heat index is forecast to climb to the triple digits for the remainder of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday until 7 p.m.

The Conway Public Safety Building is located at 1600 9th Avenue.

