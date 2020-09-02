Conway assisted living facility employee accused of abusing patient

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - An employee at an assisted living facility in Horry County is accused of abusing a patient in her care.
The Conway Police Department said Angela Cumbie Grant was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities said she was an employee of Carolina Gardens in Conway.
CPD said officers were called to the facility on Aug. 21 in reference to the alleged abuse of a patient. Grant was later arrested after an investigation found the patient was under her care at the time of the alleged incident.
Grant was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.
No other details were immediately available.
