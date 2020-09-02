Chase Elliott on the pole for Southern 500 at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Chase Elliott will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR made the announcement Wednesday morning. Elliott is being awarded the pole based on the association’s competition-based formula, as opposed to traditional qualifying. NASCAR said the formula is “a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position.”
Denny Hamlin will start the race in second while William Byron, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski round out the top five.
The Southern 500 will serve as the first race in NASCAR’s playoff format, featuring 16 drivers competing for the Cup Series Championship.
The race begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will be televised on NBCSN.
