Bond revoked for man charged following 2019 four-car crash on U.S. 17 Bypass that injured several

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was revoked for a man charged in connection with a 2019 four-vehicle crash on the U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Judge William Seals revoked the bond for Gregory Allen Glover, and ordered him to surrender to authorities at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and serve seven days at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Once he’s released, Glover will be placed on home detention, which will require GPS monitoring, prosecutors said. He will be allowed to leave home for work, doctor’s appointments or the hospital, lawyers’ offices or court apperances.
According to the solicitor’s office, Glover was also ordered to wear an alcohol monitor and to not consume alcohol. He is also to have no contact with the victims.
Glover, 47, was charged with two counts of felony DUI and one count of possession of cocaine after police said his 2013 Dodge 1500 started a February 2019 wreck on the U.S. 17 Bypass near 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach that sent at least six people to the hospital.
According to Myrtle Beach police, at least two victims required surgery for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
