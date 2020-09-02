Boil water advisory issued for additional portions of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water advisory is now in effect for additional residents of the city of Florence following a water main break.
According to information from the city, customers located within Williamsburg Circle subdivision – including Williamsburg Circle, Springdale, and 602 East McIver Road - to boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking. Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
This is in addition to customers of 1400-1500 block South Church; Siesta; Dorado, Rico; Suena and Tierra.
City staff said the water main was broken by a private contractor working on the intersection of South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. It caused the disruption of service to water customers in the area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.