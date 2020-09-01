Two N.C. children missing after car swept away in floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina children are missing after a vehicle they were in was swept away in fast-moving floodwaters Monday.
The incident happened around midnight on Galilee Road in Smithfield as the surrounding areas were getting between 7-8 inches of rain. Officials say a woman called 911 and said her car was swept off the road in rushing waters, and that there were two young children inside.
Four swift water rescue boats responded to help, but crews say all four were capsized due to the rushing waters. All the rescuers and the woman were eventually rescued from the water, but the two children were not.
As of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the children were still missing. Johnston County Emergency Services are continuing the search for the children.
The mother was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on her condition.
All the first responders were unharmed.
No names or further information has been released.
