State awards contract to HTC to provide internet access to Horry County students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A local internet provider will help make sure that certain Horry County students can do their schoolwork online.
The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) awarded HTC a vendor contract to provide internet service for students who fall within the state’s eligibility requirements.
To be eligible, the student must live in a household that doesn’t have internet access and has an annual income of 250% or less of federal poverty guidelines.
“HTC is committed to ensuring our local students are equipped to continue their education despite the challenges our community is facing,” said Brent Groome, HTC chief executive of corporate communications and government relations.
Horry County Schools is responsible for making sure households qualify for the internet service and placing orders through ORS.
The program, which is funded through the CARES Act, will allow HTC to provide connectivity to students through Dec. 31. It will restrict user access to educational platforms that are pre-approved by the district.
HTC also helped students connect to their online classwork back in March. The company worked with Horry County Schools to identify homes that lacked internet service and helped more than 600 homes connect to the internet.
HTC plans to connect all eligible households on or around Sept. 7, before school begins.
Parents who have questions about this program or their eligibility are encouraged to call Missy Johnson with Horry County Schools at 843-488-6993.
