SLED hands out violations to Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses for disobeying governor’s executive orders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division has responded to hundreds of complaints about businesses that are violating the governor’s executive orders.
WMBF News sent a Freedom of Information Act request to SLED back in July, asking for information on complaints and violations that the agency has responded to while the governor’s executive orders have been in place due to the coronavirus.
The agency sent documents to WMBF News on Tuesday, which provided weekly breakdowns on the number of complaints and violations, starting before April 5 and ending on Aug. 30. Since that time the governor has issued a number of executive orders which included closing non-essential businesses, prohibiting alcohol sales past 11 p.m. and requiring employees and customers to wear a mask while inside restaurants.
In all, SLED has responded to 285 complaints. The documents do not specify exactly what type of complaints have been made against the businesses.
The agency said that out of those complaints, 120 were unfounded, 48 verbal warnings were given, 107 written warnings were issued and 10 administrative violations for violating the governor’s executive orders were handed out.
An administrative violation is in connection to a business’ alcohol license. SLED hands out the violations, but it is up to the Department of Revenue to decide the consequences that the business will face.
WMBF News will be digging deeper into the issue and will bring you updates on the violations.
According to the document, these businesses in our area were issued administrative violations for violating the governor’s executive orders:
- April 17: Uncle Tito’s – Georgetown County
- July 6: Nathan’s Sky Bar – Horry County
- July 23: Suck Bang Blow – Georgetown County
- July 29: Bucks Racks and Ribs – Horry County
Documents show that one criminal citation for violating the governor’s order was issued last week to Absolem Hookah Lounge in Florence County. At this point, it’s not clear why the business was given the criminal citation.
WMBF News will be investigating these complaints and violations made against local businesses and will bring you more information as we get it.
