Robeson County break-in suspect arrested after pursuit, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A break-in suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit Monday afternoon in Robeson County, officials said.
Around 3 p.m., deputies responded to Blue Road in Parkton for a breaking and entering call, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Alan Wayne Scott, Jr., fled the scene in a vehicle.
According to the release, deputies pursued the vehicle, with the chase ending in Cumberland County where Scott, Jr. was arrested.
He is charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Scott, Jr. is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
