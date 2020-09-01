President Trump set to visit Wilmington on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump will be traveling to Wilmington on Wednesday to declare the city the first World War II Heritage City in the U.S., according to an administration official.
The president is set to land in Air Force One at the Wilmington International Airport at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 2, the official said.
From there, the president will make his way to Battleship NC, arriving at 2 p.m. for remarks in front of over a dozen WWII veterans, advocates for the WWII Heritage City designation, and community leaders, according to the administration official.
After, the president will leave Battleship NC at 3 p.m. for the airport to depart aboard Air Force One.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt is scheduled to be wth Trump for the Wilmington visit.
