Police investigating after 19-year-old man shot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Lumberton.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, officers responded to reports of a person shot around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Cheryl Drive.
Police said a home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire.
A 19-year-old man was also found shot and taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, the release stated.
The man was later transferred to another hospital for treatment, police said.
Authorities have not released any suspect information.
If you have any information on the shooting, contact Det. Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
