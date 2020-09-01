Police arrest final suspect wanted in Marion shooting that left 5 hurt

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police confirmed that the final suspect wanted in a shooting case has been taken into custody.
Authorities said 19-year-old Zyrei Platt was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with the help of the State Law Enforcement Division and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
They added that the other four people wanted in the case have already been arrested.
Police said Platt, Tameisha Lasane, Derrian Platt and Kyrei Platt are all charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left five people hurt. Quanisa Ownens is charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
Police said a group of people met at the Shell station at 100 W. Liberty Street and there was a fight that led to multiple people being shot.
The victims were taken to MUSC Marion and were treated for their injuries.
Police said that shooting is connected to the one that took place at the Shell station.
