Myrtle Beach tries to separate residential traffic from tourism traffic for Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is preparing for a busy holiday weekend.
Along the roads, city employees have put out signs, cones and barricades to manage the traffic pattern. The main purpose of the traffic plan is to keep as many people away from residential areas as possible. That’s why the city posted “No Thru Traffic” signs at the entrance to neighborhoods near major roads.
“We just are trying to take the precautions to make sure that our residential areas are protected so they don’t experience any more noise or traffic than they need to,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea
Kruea said the city has put up signage during busy weekends throughout the summer for years. But having the signs out as late as Labor Day is a little unusual.
“We’ve done that for a number of years during the big weekends usually during the month of May, but this year is not a normal year by any stretch,” Kruea said.
Kruea added the city expects a fairly large crowd this weekend, so the goal is to guide traffic away from neighborhoods.
“There is a penalty if you disobey the traffic sign, or if you move the traffic sign, there’s a penalty for that too,” said Kruea.
That penalty is up to a $500 fine for a misdemeanor.
There’s also a stack of barricades and traffic cones at the ends of medians.
The city will use those as needed based on both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
“Tourism is our primary economy driver here, but we are still a residential committee, so if we have a couple hundred thousand visitors come in for a big weekend, the residents also need to feel comfortable with that visitor traffic,” said Kruea.
In addition to the signs in residential areas, the city also intends to implement a traffic plan for Ocean Boulevard.
