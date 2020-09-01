Police capture suspect that sparked search in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have a suspect in custody after a search through a neighborhood.
Officers were called Tuesday night to the 7600 block of Driftwood Drive, which is in between 76th Avenue North and 79th Avenue North, for a report of a person threatening a family member with a weapon.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said that before officers arrived on the scene, the person ran away.
Officers set up a perimeter and used K-9 teams to search the area.
The person was soon taken into custody, but officers will remain on the scene as they investigate.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.