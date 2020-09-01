Coroner identifies victim shot, killed in Forestbrook area; suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect in a deadly shooting last week in the Forestbrook community is in custody, Horry County police said Tuesday.
Craig Lee Legette, 37, was wanted for murder in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 26 near Bush Drive and Claypond Road.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch. Officers later found the victim fatally shot in the driver’s seat.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the victim as 32-year-old Kentrell Ferguson from Myrtle Beach. Bellamy added that Ferguson died as a results of injuries he sustained in the shooting.
It was not immediately known where Legette, who police considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ was arrested.
