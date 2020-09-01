Hundreds of new homes could come to Pine Lakes neighborhood in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted Tuesday to continue their conversation about potentially approving hundreds of new homes to be built in the Pine Lakes neighborhood.
The project is divided into three phases. If all three are approved, there would be 220 single-family homes and 70 townhouses built.
The planning commission only discussed phase one Tuesday, though. It includes 87 single-family homes and 70 townhouses, which would sit right off Robert Grissom Parkway.
Dozens of residents packed two ballrooms of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the meeting Tuesday, as they all sat six feet apart while wearing masks.
Planning commission members said the meeting was supposed to be virtual, but because residents asked to have it in person so they could voice their concerns, different arrangements were made.
Many residents had concerns over traffic.
“There’s strollers going down the street,” Pine Lakes resident Dan Connolly said. “There’s old people like me walking our dogs. We can’t have all that traffic. And you’ve got to help us out somehow.”
Other residents expressed concerns about new homes coming to an area known for its history, since it’s one of the oldest neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach.
“When I see this plan, like a lot of residents do, I don’t see a lot of uniformity or character that seems to match the Pine Lakes Golf Course,” resident Jared Hendricks said.
Planning commission members did not approve or deny the plans Tuesday. Instead, they voted unanimously to continue their discussion at their next meeting, which is Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Planning commission members also want city staff to come back with traffic numbers for Robert Grissom Parkway from the fall of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, so they can see how bad traffic is during normal times and how potentially hundreds of new homes would affect the traffic.
