FIRST ALERT: Omar forms off NC coast, Nana forecast to become a hurricane

Omar is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph. This general motion is forecast through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the east by Thursday. On the forecast track, Omar will continue to move away from North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected overnight, following by weakening beginning on Wednesday night. Omar is expected to degenerate into a remnant area of low pressure by late Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.