FIRST ALERT: Omar forms off NC coast, Nana forecast to become a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Omar has formed off the coast of NC while Tropical Storm Nana is gaining strength in the Caribbean Sea.
OMAR
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Omar was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 71.5 West.
Omar is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph. This general motion is forecast through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the east by Thursday. On the forecast track, Omar will continue to move away from North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected overnight, following by weakening beginning on Wednesday night. Omar is expected to degenerate into a remnant area of low pressure by late Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
NANA
The center of Tropical Storm Nana was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 79.3 West. Nana is moving toward the west near 18 mph , and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday and likely be approaching the coast of Belize on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Nana could become a hurricane just prior to landfall on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, mainly northeast through northwest of the center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.