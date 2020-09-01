FIRST ALERT: Heat index to climb over 105°

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very hot and humid weather will lead to dangerous heat indices over 105 at times through Friday.
A late summer heat wave will push heat and humidity into the Carolinas for Wednesday through Friday with heat advisories likely each day as the heat index climbs over 105.
Tonight will be clear and warm with a few areas of fog developing across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will only drop into the middle to upper 70s.
Wednesday will be very hot and humid with afternoon temperatures ranging from 90 at the beach to 94 inland. The heat index will reach as high as 104 to 107 at times from midday through the late afternoon. Only a few showers are possible and the risk of rain is only 20%.
Thursday and Friday will see the heat building even more as temperatures reach the lower 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. With high humidity continuing, the heat index will reach 105 to 110 both afternoons.
Some relief arrives by the Labor Day weekend as a weak cold front drops through the area. The front will bring a stray shower or storm on Saturday afternoon with temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 80s to near 90.
By Sunday, temperatures drop into the middle and upper 80s with a drop in humidity. Similar weather will continue on Labor day with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s.
