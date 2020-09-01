Doctor has advice for high-risk students, family members before school resumes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County students are heading back for face-to-face learning two days a week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
For parents of children considered at-risk - they have asthma or diabetes, for instance - experts recommend considering their learning environment.
Dr. Lucretia Carter, Tidelands Health’s pediatric medical director, said those at higher risk need to be aware they have a better chance of developing more health problems.
While some families have already opted for Horry County Schools’ virtual program, others plan to head back to the classroom. Carter said to consider a child’s learning options if they’re considered high risk for complications from COVID-19.
If they’re in school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with asthma avoid heavy disinfectants.
Schools are taking extra precautions to ensure the classroom is safe for everyone, which includes regularly disinfecting. The CDC recommends to not be around while the staff is cleaning.
Also, CDC officials suggest asking adults, such as a teacher without asthma, to clean and disinfect surfaces and objects for the student.
Besides practicing social distancing, hand washing and face masks, Carter recommends other precautions for a high-risk child.
“They may have to be more careful with making sure they have medications on hand if they’re asthmatic, making sure they have plenty of their rescue medications or their daily medications,” she said. “And make sure they see their doctor regularly to make sure they’re paying attention to and optimizing their health with whatever condition they may have.”
While a student may not be at high-risk for COVID-19, family members could be.
Studies show that roughly 10 percent of South Carolina children live with a grandparent, an age group more likely to get COVID-19 because of other health-related illnesses.
The question is how can a parent or guardian better protect their student’s health while not interfering with their schooling?
Carter said first and foremost, it’s about practicing safety precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and handwashing. However, there’s also something they can create at home to clean up all school germs.
“When they come home, (make) sure they wash their hands and maybe even changing their clothes before they interact with the rest of the family,” Carter said. “Certainly having a clean area where they can take off their clothes safely, put down their books, and wash their hands would be ideal for anyone who’s in that situation.”
A big takeaway is knowing consistency with new hygiene routines is key. Consider using the next week to determine a drop-off location for student’s clothes as well as a sanitizing area to clean off germs before heading inside.
