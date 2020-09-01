DHEC to provide updates on COVID-19 cases in S.C. schools; over 700 new cases announced statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 761 new cases of COVID-19, and 37 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 118,116 and those who have died to 2,626, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 21 new cases registered and three additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 3,396 and the percent positive was 22.4%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,104 inpatient hospital beds, 7,835 are in use for a 77.54% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 894 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 232 are in ICU and 141 are ventilated.
DHEC officials announced Tuesday the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools in S.C.
This school reporting will include for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. The first reports will be available on Friday, Sep. 4.
Key points about this new data, according to DHEC, include:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
To view the school cases lists, which will first be available Sept. 4, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
