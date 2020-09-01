Horry County Council honors fallen HCPD officer; proposes naming beach access after him

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders honored a Horry County police corporal on Tuesday night after he lost his battle to the coronavirus.
Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died on Aug. 19. He was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.
A resolution was introduced during the Horry County Council meeting, recognizing his service to the community and memorializing his life as a first responder.
Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill presented the resolution to Ambrosino’s family who was at the meeting.
“Tracy, on behalf of the grateful community, we present this framed resolution for you and your family. And you’re always going to be part of the Horry County family,” Hill said.
After the presentation, councilman Tyler Servant made a motion to have Horry County Administrator take the appropriate action to name the Garden City beach access after Ambrosino.
“Because of all the time he spent on the beach patrol and the massive impacts he had on the Garden City beach community, I think it would be an appropriate honor in his name,” Servant said.
Councilmembers voted in favor of sending the proposal to the Infrastructure and Regulation committee for consideration and implementation.
