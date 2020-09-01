City of Florence asks some residents to boil water after water main break

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Some neighbors in Florence are being told to boil their water after a water main break.
Florence Water staff is asking customers of 1400-1500 block South Church; Siesta; Dorado, Rico; Suena and Tierra to boil their tap water for one minute before drinking or cooking. Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
City staff said the water main was broken by a private contractor working on the intersection of South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. It caused the disruption of service to water customers in the area.
There hasn’t been any confirmed contamination to the system, but because of the loss of pressure, there is the slight potential for bacteria contamination to exist.
Test results on the water should be completed by Wednesday. The city of Florence will notify residents when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.