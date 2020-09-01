CCU football to open season against Kansas in nationally televised game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will kick off the 2020 football season against the Kansas Jayhawks on national television.
According to information from CCU, the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. EST on Sept. 12.
“While the game will be televised live, the Kansas athletic department announced earlier this week that fans will not be permitted at the game based on medical recommendations,” a press release from CCU stated.
CCU was set to host its first-ever Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium in the Jayhawks on Sept. 26, but the Big 12 has announced that its members can play just one home non-conference home game this season.
However, CCU and Kansas decided to keep the series alive, with Kansas hosting CCU in 2020.
CCU will host Kansas on Sept. 11, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.
