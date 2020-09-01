Authorities search for suspect following chase through Horry, Georgetown counties

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on alert after a chase suspect abandoned his vehicle near Murrells Inlet.
Horry County police said they attempted to stop the suspect vehicle after seeing the driver driving recklessly.
The sheriff’s office said Horry County police chased the suspect Tuesday night into Georgetown County.
They added he abandoned his car off Wesley Road and ran from police into the woods.
The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
He is not considered a safety threat to the surrounding neighborhoods, but residents should lock their homes and vehicles and turn on exterior lights.
Law enforcement will maintain a presence in the area throughout the night as they search for him.
It’s not clear why police were chasing the suspect.
If anyone sees a suspicious person, they should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
