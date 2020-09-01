Authorities: Man out on bond on attempted murder charges arrested following Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday in Bennettsville.
According to information from the Bennettsville Police, Calvonte Zimmerman was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, obstruction of justice, breach of peace, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Zimmerman is accused of shooting at a person while the victim was standing outside of an apartment complex, authorities said. He was taken into custody at a Darlington County home several hours later.
The suspect remains in jail Tuesday morning at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
At the time of the shooting, Zimmerman was out on bond for two attempted murder charges from June that stemmed from a shooting in east Bennettsville, according to a press release from Bennettsville police.
