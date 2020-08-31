‘She loved all of us’: Family, friends honor woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After nearly a week of grieving, friends and family of Laura Ashley Anderson gathered for a private memorial service at the First Baptist Church in Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.
Anderson, 21, along with her stepfather, Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, were fatally shot following a car wreck.
Authorities said Tysheem Walters III, 23, of Monks Corner, caused the crash before allegedly gunning down the two victims.
He is charged with two counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
But on Sunday, family and friends gathered to honor the life Anderson lived. Her pastor spoke on her love for the church, how she taught Sunday school, and the life ahead of her.
Her father, Adam Anderson, noted how they bonded over music and working together.
Rev. Randy Gamble reminded others that through this unthinkable tragedy, they should still move forward with love.
“If we would simply take these two commandments and obey them and live by them, chances are we wouldn’t be here today,” Gamble said.
“She loved all of us with an open and honest heart. What an amazing life she was surely going to live. We will never understand why it was cut short. We just have to trust and have faith,” Anderson said.
A vigil for Anderson and Wall is set to be held Monday night at 7 p.m. at Anderson Body Shop on Georgetown Highway.
