Police: Man fires gun at officers in Mullins, barricades himself in home

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man fired shots at an officer with the Mullins Police Department Sunday night, officials said.
According to authorities, officers were responding to a domestic call near Front Street when the incident occurred.
The officer returned fire, SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby added, but no injuries were reported.
At one point, the man barricaded himself in a home, Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said.
The man, who authorities have not yet identified, was arrested a short time later, Bethea added.
The incident was the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving Mullins police.
