North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to extend face mask ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in North Myrtle Beach will have to keep wearing their face masks in certain places for at least two more months.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council voted on Monday to extend its face mask ordinance another 60 days during a special called meeting.
“I understand that people are tired of wearing masks. I know they’re not the most comfortable things, although we all seem to be growing accustomed to them more. It is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
North Myrtle Beach was the first municipality in Horry County to vote in favor of enacting a mask mandate in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It went into effect on July 2.
Anyone entering retail businesses or restaurants are required to wear a mask.
The extension is set to expire around Halloween. But the city council has the option to rescind the mask ordinance at any point over the next two months.
Hatley said the council will have to take it week by week before they decide whether or not to extend the mask mandate again.
“I don’t have a number. I don’t have any kind of magic number, but we do see it slowing down. I do think a vaccine is probably going to help tremendously,” Hatley said.
Violations for people who do not follow the mandate are punishable by fines of up to $25. Businesses who fail to comply could face fines of up to $100 for each violation.
Officials with the city have said that if someone isn’t wearing a mask, they take the time to educate the public and businesses about the mask ordinance. They don’t automatically hand out fines to those not wearing masks.
