Lamar man second suspect charged in connection to deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have announced a second person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Darlington County
According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Tyles Anthony Durant, of Lamar, was taken into custody over the weekend.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Durant is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Bond was denied on all charges.
Durant’s arrest stems from an incident on Aug. 19 on Susan Drive. Deputies said one person was found shot inside a home. That person was transported to the hospital and later died, according to officials.
On Aug. 27, authorities announced that Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to the case.
“This case remains under investigation, and my Investigators remain dedicated to apprehending all of those responsible,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “We expect more arrests in this case.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
