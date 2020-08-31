Horry County police investigating shooting near Conway; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway near Conway.
Horry County police were called around 4 p.m. Monday to Chanticleer Village Drive, just off Gardner Lacy Road in the Carolina Forest area.
They found one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue crews have taken the victim to an area hospital.
It’s not clear if police have a suspect in custody.
Horry County police said people in the community may see an increased presence in the area while they investigate.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.