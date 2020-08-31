Highway patrol seeking information about deadly hit-and-run in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend in the Longs area that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
According to the SCHP, an unknow vehicle was traveling south on S.C. 9 toward Longs on Aug. 29 around 9 p.m. and struck the rear of a motorcycle before leaving the scene.
The specific location of the crash, according to authorities, is S.C. 9 near G.P. Smith Avenue.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as as 54-year-old Charles Mechling, of Little River.
SCHP troopers said the make and model of the suspect vehicle is currently unknown. It may have damage to the front end and the hood area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SCHP at (843) 661-4705 or (800) 768-1505.
