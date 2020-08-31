Hartsville man arrested in child exploitation case

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man was arrested and charged in connection to a child exploitation case.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday the arrest of 33-year-old Grayson Huggins.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Huggins.
Authorities said Huggins distributed child sexual abuse material.
Huggins was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.