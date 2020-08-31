Grand Strand hospitals warn of possible COVID-19 spikes after Labor Day weekend

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Coronavirus hospitalizations are down across the Grand Strand, but some health care leaders are concerned that Labor Day Weekend could put a stop to that.
Hospital officials said they saw spikes in COVID-19 patients after the two previous holiday weekends.
“People need to be vigilant through the holiday weekend,” Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “It’s still a very, very, very dangerous disease.”
Currently, there are 25 COVID-19 in-patients admitted to the hospital. That’s a decrease from 46 patients in July. Nine COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units and four are on ventilators.
However, Resetar said the hospital is still near capacity at 93%, and ICUs are down at 100% from 113% last month.
Resetar said they’re seeing the greatest drop in new hospitalizations with only two people admitted in the past 24 hours.
She said the reason their numbers aren’t as low as other Grand Strand hospitals has to do with a hike in patients from Georgetown County.
“We’ve peaked and we are on the other side of that, but that doesn’t mean we are beginning to eradicate it, that just means we’re slowing the volume of new admissions,” Resetar said.
Meanwhile Conway Medical Center is down to eight COVID-19 patients from 50 patients in July. Five patients are in the ICU.
“It’s the first single day we’ve had in months so definitely trending in the right direction for sure,” Dr. Paul Richardson, the chief operating officer for CMC, said.
Richardson credits mask mandates and social distancing for the decline.
He hopes that continues, especially with larger crowds during the long holiday weekend.
“Definitely concern. Obviously anytime you get people congregating together, especially if people aren’t masking, hand washing… you do have to worry about that,” Richardson said. “We’re going to stay vigilant, absolutely.”
The same goes for McLeod Health, which like the other hospitals in the area required assistance from S.C. National Guard medics last month.
Sherill Nielson, McLeod Health chief operating nurse, said they’ve been a big help so far.
“I would say the biggest thing is it was a morale booster for the staff that people saw how hard they were working,” Nielson said.
However, the hospitals aren’t ruling out a possible jump in COVID-19 patients following Labor Day weekend.
They still have safety precautions in place, like limiting visitors and daily screenings.
While the virus may be slowing down, it’s still out there.
“There’s plenty of patients that are hospitalized that are young and relatively healthy so we don’t want to let our guard down and we want to continue to support the masking,” Resetar said.
The S.C. National Guard is still assisting hospitals along the Grand Strand.
