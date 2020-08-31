Florence One Schools announce ‘School Dismissal Manager’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence One Schools will implement a new system to safely dismiss students this school year, the school district announced Monday morning.
The ‘School Dismissal Manager’ enables parents to manage and change their child’s dismissal plans from a smartphone, tablet or laptop.
The technology allows teachers to be notified on their smart boards when students are ready to be picked up by their parents, allowing for more social distancing.
