FIRST ALERT: Watching four chances of development in the tropics

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has changed little in organization since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at at 15 to 20 mph. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula should monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development is high over the next 48 hours at 70% and continue to remain high at 80% over the next five days.